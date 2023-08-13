The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $49.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

