The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $49.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $54.22.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.