The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Children’s Place worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 430,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,046. The firm has a market cap of $322.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.