The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $289.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

