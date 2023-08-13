The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,223,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.