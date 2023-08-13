The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.52 on September 8th

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 3.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $14.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

MCEM opened at $128.10 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

