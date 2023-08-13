The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Ghe LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ghe LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 3.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

