The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 890,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

