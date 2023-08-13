Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $78,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.29.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

