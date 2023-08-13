Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $49,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 932,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.