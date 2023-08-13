Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,355,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 334,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.