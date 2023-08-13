Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,015,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

JD.com stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 14,070,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,628. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

