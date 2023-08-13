Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 986,381 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vodafone Group Public worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 3,457,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

