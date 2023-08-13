Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

