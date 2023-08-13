Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AON worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,852. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

