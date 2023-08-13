Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.95. 528,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,868. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.