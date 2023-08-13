TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $152.90 million and $22.30 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,937,964 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

