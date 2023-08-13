Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,571 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.42. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

