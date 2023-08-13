Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.14 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $289.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

