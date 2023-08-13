Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 28,471 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

