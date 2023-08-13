Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 480 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

