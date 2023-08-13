Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,106 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

