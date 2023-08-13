TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 462,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,596. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TCON. Maxim Group dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

