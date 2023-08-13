Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

