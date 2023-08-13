Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 2,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.