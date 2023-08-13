Truist Financial Lowers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $190.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.25% from the stock’s current price.

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

