Trust Wallet Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $377.06 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $377.06 million and $5.07 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

