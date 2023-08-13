TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 272.11%. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.88. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

About TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

