Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Turning Point Brands news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TPB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,570. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

