Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

TWLO stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

