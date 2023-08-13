U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. GoldMining

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 28,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares in the company, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. GoldMining at the end of the most recent quarter.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

