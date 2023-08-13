UBS Group Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Neutral

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPRI. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.93.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

