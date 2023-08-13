Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 698 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameresco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameresco by 179.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

