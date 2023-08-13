Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,266 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 53.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.