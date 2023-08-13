Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CSX by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

