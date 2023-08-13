Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 107,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,835,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,831.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

