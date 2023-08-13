United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.