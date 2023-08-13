United Fire Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Fire Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,237,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,643,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

