United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. 3,558,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

