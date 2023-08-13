UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,128. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.54 and a 200-day moving average of $486.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

