Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,562. The firm has a market cap of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

