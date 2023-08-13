Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UVSP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,562. The firm has a market cap of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
