Unizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $635,137.89 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $635,137.89 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

