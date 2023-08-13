US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UFIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $50.83.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.