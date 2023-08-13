Utrust 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.22 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

