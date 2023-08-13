Valence8 US LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valence8 US LP owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

EUFN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

