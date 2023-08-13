Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $85,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 198,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

