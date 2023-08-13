Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

