Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.09. 854,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

