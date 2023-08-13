Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV opened at $73.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

