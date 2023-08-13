Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

