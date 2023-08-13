Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 4,577,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

